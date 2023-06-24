Soldiers of PMC “Wagner” are going to leave Rostov (video)

Oleg Davygora21:50, 06/24/23

Passers-by applaud them and take pictures with them, and the Wagnerites thank the people of Rostov-on-Don for their support.

Detachments of PMC “Wagner” are preparing to withdraw from the center of Rostov, which they entered this morning.

They get into cars with the words “Boys, we’re loading up, we’re going home,” a news161ru correspondent reports from the headquarters of the Southern Military District.

The press service of the governor of the Rostov region on the statement of Prigozhin, who decided to return his fighters to their positions: “We suggest waiting for actions and commenting on them, not words.”

PMC “Wagner” plans to return to the field camp in the “LPR”, one of the “Wagnerites” present in Rostov told RIA Novosti.

Soldiers of PMC “Wagner” began to leave the territory near the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov-on-Don, Tass reports.

Prigozhin’s statement – details

Prigozhin announced the cessation of the campaign against Moscow and the return of Wagner fighters to field camps.

“Now the moment has come when (blood) can be shed. Therefore, realizing all the responsibility for the fact that Russian blood will be shed on one of the sides, we turn our columns around and leave. In the opposite direction to the field camps according to the plan,” Prigogine said.

The terrorist Girkin-Strelkov turned out to be dissatisfied with Prigozhin’s decision to deploy Wagner columns on the way to Moscow.

