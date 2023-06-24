Shooting and explosions near Voronezh, aircraft bombing a Wagner convoy – media (video)

Yuri Kobzar11:51, 06/24/23

Prigozhin’s rebellion finally passed into a power phase, clashes with government forces began.

On the territory of the Voronezh region, armed clashes are taking place between units of the Wagner Group and government forces. Russian Telegram channels report this by publishing relevant videos.

“Explosions are heard in the Voronezh village of Verkhniy Mamon. The village is on the way from Rostov to Voronezh,” the Sota telegram channel writes, citing messages from subscribers.

“Voronezh region. Explosions, shooting. Aviation strikes on the M-4 highway, along which the fighters of the Wagner PMC are moving,” the VChK-OGPU channel reports .

Fighting near VoronezhFighting near Voronezh

Rebellion of Prigozhin and the Wagnerites – latest news

On the morning of June 24, Wagner group mercenaries took control of key facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the headquarters of the Southern Military District. There, Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded that the head of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu be extradited to him. In case of refusal, Prigozhin threatened to go to Moscow.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a special TV address, called the Wagnerite rebellion a “stab in the back.” He compared what was happening with the revolution in the Russian Empire in 1917 and threatened the rebels with “inevitable punishment.”

According to British intelligence , Wagner units are now moving through the Voronezh region towards Moscow. The British believe that the crisis can be resolved in the next few hours – a lot will depend on how the National Guard units behave.

