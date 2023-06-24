Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion call supporters to action: Target Kremlin tower with your weapon

The Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion have supported the rebellion of the Wagner Group mercenaries against the Russian authorities and called on their supporters to take active action.

Source: Russian Volunteer Corps and Freedom of Russia Legion on Telegram

Quote from Freedom of Russia Legion: “Prigozhin and we are enemies on the battlefield, but now he is telling the truth: about how cowardly generals send hundreds of thousands of Russians to their deaths as cannon fodder. His words show that no one can put up with corruption, dictatorship, and hypocrisy. We hope that the war of evil against evil will weaken the repressive machine and we will liberate Russia with our sworn brothers.

Soldiers, officers, your time has come. Turn your weapons on the Kremlin tower, do not let the conflict drown Russia in blood. It’s time to stop the senseless and cruel killing of Ukrainians, the death of thousands of Russians at the front line and return home: to the place where you are needed now.”

Details: At the same time, Denis Nikitin, Russian Volunteer Corps Commander, said that, according to his information, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already been evacuated to Russian Valday, and representatives of the Russian VIPs are leaving Moscow on their business jets.

He also claimed that the front of the occupiers is “beginning to collapse” in Ukraine – demoralised and out of control Russian soldiers are leaving their positions. According to Nikitin, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are advancing in the vicinity of the Bakhmut and Zaporizhzhia fronts without facing any resistance.

Quote from Nikitin: “I am sincerely cheering for the success of Prigozhin’s mission, because the bloody Kremlin regime can be overthrown in only one way – an armed rebellion. And Prigozhin raised this rebellion…

The Russian Volunteer Corps fighters, who are in Russia, have been mobilised. They are ready to help liberate Russia from a bloody tyrant. I think that the Russian Volunteer Corps troops are bringing our joint victory closer on both sides of the border.”

(C) 2023 Ukrainska Pravda

