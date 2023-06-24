Russian Troops Suffer Significant Losses In Battles With Wagnerites Marching On Moscow. Videos of crashing Russian aircraft.

The losses of Prigozhin’s militants are much less.

OSINT-project Oryx began to monitor the losses of military equipment in the armed conflict between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Wagner PMC. So far, the losses of the Russian army are much greater, according to Important Stories.

During the fighting against the mercenaries of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian military lost an Il-22 aircraft, two helicopters designed for electronic warfare, one Mi-35 helicopter, a Tiger combat vehicle and a military KamAZ truck. The aircraft was destroyed, and the vehicles were captured.

The Wagner PMC, according to Oryx, lost only one UAZ car.

Earlier, Russian telegram channels and Prigozhin reported on the three downed helicopters. Baza wrote about the aircraft shot down in the Voronezh region.

On the video: presumably, the fall of a downed military aircraft of the Russian Federation in the Voronezh region.

Earlier, Charter97.org reported that the leader of the Wagnerites, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the start of a military coup. Wagner troops have already captured Rostov-on-Don and entered the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. In Rostov, Prigozhin announced a military campaign against Moscow. Forward Wagner convoys have already entered the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and are moving towards Moscow with armoured vehicles. Russian and international media reported that Prigozhin have captured undefended Voronezh. The forward Wagner forces entered the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation by tanks.

