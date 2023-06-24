Russian night air attack kills at least three as Ukraine downs 41 of 51 cruise missiles

Overnight into 24 June, Russians launched a massive missile attack against Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles from Tu-95MS, Tu-22M3 aircraft, sea-based Kalibr [missiles], and Shahed-136/131 attack drones. According to Ukraine’s Air Force Command, Russia launched a total of 51 missiles and two Shahed one-way attack drones, and Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 41 missiles and both Shaheds.

The Air Force says the attack comprised:

40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched by 10 Russian strategic aviation aircraft from the Caspian Sea.

9 Kh-22 missiles launched by 8 Tu-22M3 long-range bombers from the northern, southern, and eastern directions.

two Kalibr sea-based cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea.

2 Iranian Shahed-136/131 attack drones launched from the south.

The AF command says Ukrainian air defenses shot down all 40 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, one Kalibr, and two Shaheds. The nine Kh-22 missiles targeted Dnipro City and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the national telethon, Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said Ukraine has never shot down the Kh-22 missiles yet, because “although they are cruise missiles, they fly along a ballistic trajectory, which means that to shoot them down, Patriot, SAMP-T are needed.”

The debris of one of the downed missiles crashed into a high-rise residential building in Kyiv City. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said three people were killed and 11 injured.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak said Russian missiles hit a detached home neighborhood in Dnipro City, injuring at least eight civilians, including two boys aged nine and 16. Four homes were destroyed and 25 more damaged.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the Mayor of Kryvyy Rih, said there were no hits in his city last night.

Like this: Like Loading...