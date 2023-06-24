Russian aviation hit a civilian car, confusing it with a “Wagner” (video)

Denis Ponomarenko14:55, 06/24/23

The driver and passenger are reported to have died.

In the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, where the fighting is now taking place , Russian aircraft did not hit the Wagnerites and struck civilian vehicles on the M4 highway.

The moment of the airstrike was caught on video. Local publics report that the driver and passenger died on the spot.

The video shows that at the time of the missile strike, military equipment was standing tens of meters from the truck. In addition, on the highway itself you can see the personnel of the Wagner PMC.

Military correspondents suggest that Russian aviation has confused the truck with the equipment of the “Wagnerites”, which is currently moving towards Moscow to “stop” the military leadership of Russia.

Russian aircraft hit civilians in VoronezhRussian aircraft hit civilians in Voronezh

Earlier it became known that military facilities and administrative buildings in the Russian city of Voronezh came under the control of the Wagnerites. Thus, Voronezh suffered the fate of Rostov, which is also under the control of Prigozhin’s army.

Terrorist Igor Girkin also confirmed the entry of Wagner PMC into Voronezh “without the resistance of the regular army.” He announces a civil war, because the capture of Voronezh opens the way to Moscow.

At the moment, explosions and shooting are heard near the captured military headquarters in Rostov .

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...