Russian authorities announce “counter-terrorist measures” in Moscow city and oblast

24 JUNE 2023

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin and Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov have said that “counter-terrorist measures” are being implemented in the capital of the Russian Federation and the Moscow Oblast; in particular, they provide for additional control on the roads.

Source: Sobyanin on Telegram; Vorobyov on Telegram

Quote: “In connection with the incoming information, anti-terrorist measures are being carried out in Moscow, aimed at strengthening security measures. Additional control on the roads has been introduced. Restriction of mass events is possible. Please treat the measures taken with understanding.”

Details: Vorobyov also announced enhanced security measures in Moscow Oblast.

Quote: “Security measures have been strengthened in Moscow Oblast; the situation is controlled by law enforcement agencies and the FSB. Counter-terrorist measures are being carried out. Additional checks are possible on the roads in the southern direction; in this regard, I ask [the citizens], if possible, to refrain from using personal vehicles in the south of Moscow Oblast, especially outside the region.”

Background:

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagnerites’ rear camps. According to him, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu flew to Rostov, where he personally conducted an operation to destroy the mercenaries.

Prigozhin’s 25,000 mercenaries are allegedly on their way “to restore justice.” At the same time, he asks not to call it a “military coup”. Prigozhin added that Shoigu cowardly fled from Rostov and that “this creature will be stopped.” The Russian Defence Ministry called the information a provocation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has been informed of the conflict between Prigozhin and Sergei Shoigu, the Russian Defence Minister. A criminal case is being brought against Prigozhin for incitement to armed rebellion.

Photos of armoured vehicles on the streets of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don are being posted on Russian social media following the statement made by Prigozhin about a de facto declaration of war against the Russian army. Checkpoints are being set up at entrances to Moscow.

Prigozhin claimed that his mercenaries allegedly shot down a helicopter of the Russian army.

Russian security officials have been regularly reporting to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the measures taken to counter the “armed rebellion” started by Prigozhin. There are now issues with accessing the news in Russia.

