Road in Lipetsk Oblast dug up to stop Wagner Group from advancing on Moscow

Excavators have dug up a road in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast where a Wagner Group convoy was spotted earlier today.

Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: The road was likely dug up to prevent the Wagner Group forces from advancing on Moscow. In a video Meduza obtained, locals are complaining about being unable to travel home.

The video was shot on the road to Chaplygin, where the Dobroye and Chaplygin districts meet. Chaplygin is a town located 20 kilometres away from Ryazan Oblast, which borders the Moscow region. Local residents mentioned in other Telegram channels that other roads in the vicinity of Chaplygin have also been dug up.

Previously: On the afternoon of 24 June, a convoy of Wagner Group forces was spotted just 400 kilometres away from Moscow.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/24/7408374/

