Road in Lipetsk Oblast dug up to stop Wagner Group from advancing on Moscow

Excavators have dug up a road in Russia’s Lipetsk Oblast where a Wagner Group convoy was spotted earlier today.
Source: Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet
Details: The road was likely dug up to prevent the Wagner Group forces from advancing on Moscow. In a video Meduza obtained, locals are complaining about being unable to travel home.
The video was shot on the road to Chaplygin, where the Dobroye and Chaplygin districts meet. Chaplygin is a town located 20 kilometres away from Ryazan Oblast, which borders the Moscow region. Local residents mentioned in other Telegram channels that other roads in the vicinity of Chaplygin have also been dug up.
Previously: On the afternoon of 24 June, a convoy of Wagner Group forces was spotted just 400 kilometres away from Moscow.
- On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagner mercenaries’ rear camps. He has therefore deployed 25,000 of his mercenaries “to restore justice”.
- Prigozhin claimed that his forces had taken control of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, including the air base, and were heading “to Moscow” and that his soldiers had shot down three Russian helicopters. Wagner mercenaries have also seized military facilities in the Russian city of Voronezh.
- In an emergency address on 24 June, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is “fighting for survival” and that there are attempts to “organise a rebellion” in the country.
- UK Defence Intelligence reported that Wagner Group fighters intend to reach Moscow.
- On the afternoon of 24 June, Russian media reported that the Office of the President of the Russian Federation anticipates that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters will likely reach Moscow’s outskirts in the next few hours, with fighting expected near Russia’s capital. Ukrainian intelligence has information that Putin has urgently left Moscow for his residence in Valdai.
5 comments
This is getting more hilarious by the minute. The second best army in russia, resorting to digging holes in roads.
Allow me to quote Clown.
Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!
The first time ever the world is watching the Great Defense System of Moscow at work! We are impressed! For what where we, the West, afraid of since 1945…………….
Seems digging up the road didn’t work. Wagner are already in Moscow Oblast.
Bu, but, the latest superduper, hydromatic, supermatic excavators are used…………………