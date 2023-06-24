Revealed the details of the agreement with Putin on the end of the rebellion Prigozhin

Katerina Schwartz23:03, 06/24/23

It is reported that PMC “Wagner” will go to their field camps.

The criminal case of an armed rebellion against the leader of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin will be terminated, an agreement has been reached.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin, said that according to this agreement, Wagner PMC will leave for its field camps, while Prigozhin himself will leave for Belarus.

“Putin and Lukashenka agreed that they would mediate efforts to resolve the situation with Wagner. There was a higher goal to avoid bloodshed and internal confrontation, Lukashenka’s efforts were in the name of these goals. The authorities will not persecute those “Wagnerites” who took part in the rebellion , given their front-line merits,” Peskov added.

Peskov also admitted that he did not know who Prigozhin would work after he left for Belarus.

(C)UNIAN 2023

