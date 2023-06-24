Putin orders the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to neutralize the organizers of the “armed rebellion”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to neutralize the organizers of the “armed rebellion.”

He said this during an address to citizens on June 24.

Putin promised “decisive” and “tough” actions against the rebels.

The Russian dictator announced “stabilization measures” in Rostov-on-Don, as well as the Counter Terrorist Operation Regime in Moscow and the Moscow region.

The president of the aggressor state called the events unfolding in the Russian Federation a Turmoil. He compared the current situation to 1917 and tried to scare the public with the civil war.

Putin called the actions of the PMC Wagner mercenaries a “betrayal of Russia” and a “stab in the back.”

He acknowledged that such actions could bring Russia closer to military defeat and surrender.

