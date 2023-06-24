Putin calls Kazakh president, but he says latest events are internal matter for Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to brief him on what is happening in Russia, but Tokayev replied that “this is an internal matter for Russia”.
Source: website of the President of Kazakhstan
Quote: “President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with the President of Russia. Vladimir Putin briefed him about the situation in his country.
Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev noted that the events taking place are an internal matter for Russia.”
Details: Tokayev also reportedly stated that “constitutional order and the rule of law are an indispensable condition for maintaining law and order in the country” and that this “is the basis for the security of society and its effective development”.
“President Vladimir Putin thanked Kazakhstan for its understanding of the situation in the Russian Federation,” Tokayev’s press service concluded.
Previously: On the morning of 24 June, Putin called Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, and told him what was happening in Russia.
The Russian dictator’s spokesman said that Putin had also called Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Background:
- On the evening of 23 June, Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagnerites’ rear camps.
- Prigozhin claimed that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Rostov, where he personally conducted an operation to wipe out the mercenaries.
- Prigozhin’s 25,000 mercenaries are allegedly going to “restore justice”. At the same time, he asked people not to call it a “military coup”. Prigozhin added that Shoigu had fled Rostov like a coward and “this creature will be stopped”. The Russian Defence Ministry called the information a provocation.
- Photos and videos of armoured vehicles on the streets of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don are being posted on Russian social media following Prigozhin’s statement about a de facto declaration of war against the Russian army. Checkpoints have been set up at entrances to Moscow.
- Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed that his mercenaries shot down a Russian army helicopter.
- On the morning of 24 June, the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don is surrounded by tanks and men in uniform. It is not known for certain who surrounded the headquarters – Russian army servicemen or Wagner mercenaries.
- Putin has said that Russia is “fighting for survival” and that there are attempts to “organise a rebellion” in the country.
- On 24 June, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that a “counter-terrorist operation regime” is in place in the Russian capital.
- Putin called the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on the morning of 24 June, and briefed his Belarusian counterpart about the situation in Russia.
- Roads have begun to be blocked in Moscow Oblast.
- Reuters, citing a source in the Russian secret services, has reported that Wagner mercenaries have seized military facilities in the Russian city of Voronezh.
3 comments
That’s a polite way of telling Putler to go fuck himself.
Ha,ha,ha!
This prick helped putler enough by smuggling needed weapon components into mafia land.