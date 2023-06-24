Putin calls Kazakh president, but he says latest events are internal matter for Russia

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to brief him on what is happening in Russia, but Tokayev replied that “this is an internal matter for Russia”.

Source: website of the President of Kazakhstan

Quote: “President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with the President of Russia. Vladimir Putin briefed him about the situation in his country.

Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev noted that the events taking place are an internal matter for Russia.”

Details: Tokayev also reportedly stated that “constitutional order and the rule of law are an indispensable condition for maintaining law and order in the country” and that this “is the basis for the security of society and its effective development”.

“President Vladimir Putin thanked Kazakhstan for its understanding of the situation in the Russian Federation,” Tokayev’s press service concluded.

Previously: On the morning of 24 June, Putin called Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, and told him what was happening in Russia.

The Russian dictator’s spokesman said that Putin had also called Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Background:

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/24/7408340/

Like this: Like Loading...