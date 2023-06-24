“Prigozhinsky” rebellion: sad Solovyov admitted that the country is on the verge of civil war

Denis Ponomarenko13:27, 06/24/23

One of the main Russian propagandists, Vladimir Solovyov, is seriously concerned about the situation in Russia due to the Prigozhin rebellion . Putin’s henchman urged not to start a civil war, to stop and not allow “to lose the country.”

The video with the propagandist’s appeal began to be distributed by the Russian media. Solovyov, in a very sad way, said that the “enemy” of Russia is Ukraine, and 25 thousand “Wagnerites” would be very useful at the front.

Hard times. I did not expect that I would live to see such […] Guys, come to your senses. The enemy is there, in Ukraine,” the propagandist said.

And in his usual manner, he dreamed that these troops should go “to Lvov, Kyiv, or even further, if necessary,” and not to Moscow.

Solovyov also compared the “Prigozhin” rebellion with the campaign of Benito Mussolini and his fascist fans in Rome in 1922.

Prigozhin’s military mutiny in Russia: what is known

On the eve of the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Russian army fired missiles at his PMC fighters on the orders of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

Prigozhin announced that he would take revenge on Shoigu and led his army to Rostov. Reuters journalists write that following Rostov, the “Wagnerites” captured Voronezh

At the same time, British intelligence reports that the “Wagnerites” went to storm Moscow and the fate of the rebellion depends on the reaction of the National Guard.

Russian President Putin addressed the citizens and security forces , calling for the suppression of the rebels.

