Artem Budrin13:52, 06/24/23

The head of PMC “Wagner”, according to media reports, has enough weapons.

Wagner PMC leader Yevgeny Prigozhin deceived everyone when he talked about the shortage of weapons, because for the past two months he has been stockpiling ammunition in order to be ready for a riot.

The Russian human rights organization Gulagu.net reported that the “Wagnerites” now have a lot of weapons.

“The whole of April and May, Prigozhin lied about the alleged “shell shortage”, the 1st and 7th ShOs have a huge stockpile of MANPADS and captured Javelins.

It is noted that the capture of Rostov is led by Alexander “Ratibor” Kuznetsov (1st ShO), the defense of the northeastern part is led by the commander of the 7th ShO Fedor “Barin” Leshchuk (registered in the Kaluga region).

PMC “Wagner” started a war against the Russian Defense Ministry

On June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin stated that Shoigu and Gerasimov had given the order to fire on his mercenaries . The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation called Prigozhin’s words a “provocation” and urged not to quarrel, but to find mutual understanding.

Prigozhin showed determination and promised to overthrow Shoigu. PMC “Wagner” went to capture Rostov, Voronezh and other cities.

Putin gave the order to crush the rebellion , and Zelensky spoke about “Russia’s self-destruction.”

