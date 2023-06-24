Prigozhin ordered Wagner veterans to wait for the go-ahead to take part in the coup – media

Yuri Kobzar14:27, 06/24/23

Prigozhin is probably preparing for a kind of “mobilization” in case he needs more fighters.

Veterans of this group who had previously “retired” may be recruited to participate in the armed rebellion by “PMC Wagner” . They have already received notification that they can be used if required.

One of the mercenaries, who had previously participated in the invasion of Ukraine, told the Important Stories publication about this .

“We are waiting for an official order from Bati [Yevgeny Prigozhin]. The National Guard and the army refuse to follow orders, and we were ordered to wait in full combat readiness. Closer to dinner, there should be an order for further actions,” he said.

Rebellion of Prigozhin and the Wagnerites – latest news

According to the Gulagu.net project, Prigozhin stockpiled weapons and ammunition for several months, planning an armed uprising against the Kremlin. This was the reason for his complaints about the lack of ammunition. In addition to Russian weapons, the Wagnerites also stocked up on some captured Ukrainian ones.

After the Wagnerites captured Rostov and probably Voronezh in the morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a video message calling the Wagnerite rebellion a “stab in the back.” He drew a parallel with the 1917 revolution and threatened the rebels with punishment.

After that, Prigozhin recorded his response statement , in which he denied accusations of betrayal, stated that it was the rebels who were the real patriots of Russia, and reminded Putin that he had organized total corruption in the country.

