Prigozhin Marches On Moscow

Wagner troops are moving along the Don highway in the Voronezh region.

24.06.2023

It took Wagner militants less than 10 hours to seize the largest city in southern Russia, Rostov-on-Don.

Wagner troops are already in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and continue their march to Moscow.

The governor of the Voronezh region urged residents of the region not to use the M4 Don highway.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion caused panic among the Russian authorities, they are blocking routes to Moscow.

Earlier, as the Charter97.org website wrote, the leader of the Wagnerites, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the start of a military coup. Wagner mercenaries have already captured Rostov-on-Don and entered the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. Prigozhin announced a military campaign against Moscow there.

https://t.me/uniannet

https://t.me/zamkadomby/27055









Like this: Like Loading...