Prigozhin declared “war” on Shoigu: in Rostov, PMC “Wagner” allegedly seized the headquarters and airfield, and a counter-terrorist operation began in Moscow: Videos and images!

06/24/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

In Russia, a confrontation flares up between PMC “Wagner” and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. After PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin announced his intention to “deal” with the Russian military command, armed men appeared in Rostov-on-Don and surrounded the headquarters of the Southern Military District, as well as a number of buildings, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB and the city administration.

In response, the authorities announced the “Fortress” plan, and a large amount of military equipment was seen in Rostov, Voronezh and Smolensk regions, and skirmishes began on the streets. Russian media write about it.

Since the evening of June 23, armored vehicles have been pulled into the center of Rostov-on-Don. She was spotted on Budyonnovsky Prospekt, and armed police patrols in heavy equipment appeared on the nearby streets. The security forces announced the “Fortress” plan: the personnel were notified of the need to be in full readiness.

A column of military equipment was also seen in the Voronezh region. It was seen on the federal highway M-4 “Don”. Local authorities appealed to residents with a request “temporarily not to use the M-4 Don federal highway and individual vehicles.”

Subsequently, reports began to appear of shooting in the region. According to Russian media, at dawn near Pavlovsk in the Voronezh region, a shooting battle continued, the entire toll section of the M4 highway was closed, a convoy of military equipment, including tanks, was on fire on the highway.

“The situation is under control. The power structures of the region are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the inhabitants of the region,” the message of the government of the Voronezh region reads.

And the Reuters edition reported that the “Prigozhinites” could also have seized military facilities in Voronezh, however, the journalists could not find confirmation of this information.

One Russian security source told Reuters that Wagner fighters also took control of military installations in the city of Voronezh, which is about 500 kilometers south of Moscow. Reuters was unable to independently confirm this claim or many of the details provided by Prigozhin, noted in the publication.

Military equipment also appeared on the streets of Smolensk.

In the meantime, in the early morning, Russian media began to report that tanks and armored personnel carriers were moving towards the headquarters of the Southern Military District along the central street of Rostov-on-Don.

“The entrances to Rostov-on-Don from Aksai and Novocherkassk are blocked by special equipment. It is also reported that the M4 Don highway is closed. Police officers are on duty at the site. A huge traffic jam has formed,” writes one of the Russian publics.

Some time later, in Rostov, the mercenaries of PMC “Wagner” began to move along the streets. They, according to the Russian media, began to storm the headquarters of the Southern Military District.

Images below: Wagnerites storm government building in the Russian Federation









Subsequently, the Russian media began to report that “unidentified people in camouflage” became interested in several more buildings in the city.

“In Rostov-on-Don, unidentified people in camouflage cordoned off the headquarters of the Southern Military District, the police department on Budyonnovsky, the head office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB department, the city administration ,” the local publication writes, referring to videos sent by readers from the scene.

At the same time, the propagandists of the Kremlin’s TASS identified the “unknowns in camouflage” as “Wagnerites.” That is how they signed the photo from Rostov.

And the founder of the Conflict Intelligence Team, Ruslan Leviev , claims that people in camouflage in the video and photographs from the center of Rostov-on-Don are military personnel of the Russian Defense Ministry.

“They don’t ‘surround their own’, but take up positions around the building to defend it. At the same time, the enemy may already be nearby, so you need to control the situation around, the roofs of houses, windows,” Leviyev wrote.

As an argument, he cites the presence of military police cars in the possession of armed people. And Leviev explained the motley uniform by the fact that the servicemen were alerted: “Who managed to put on what to wear, he arrived in that. Everyone was alerted.”

The governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev also made a strange statement. He promised to “maintain the normal functioning of all city systems” and “to hear reports regularly.”

“I gave the necessary instructions to the Rostov city administration and the civil services of Rostov to take the necessary measures to maintain the normal functioning of all city systems. I keep the issue under control, regularly listening to reports. Once again, I ask Rostov residents not to leave their homes unnecessarily and not to come to the center of the Don capital,” Golubev wrote.

Frightened by the possible arrival of “heroes of the NVO” from among the mercenaries of PMC “Wagner” and in Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that anti-terrorist measures are being carried out in Moscow, and additional control on the roads has been introduced.

“In connection with the incoming information, anti-terrorist measures are being taken in Moscow aimed at strengthening security measures. Additional control has been introduced on the roads. It is possible to limit the holding of mass events. Please treat the measures taken with understanding,” he said.

Later it became known that checkpoints were being set up at the entrance to Moscow.

And at about 9 am in the Russian capital and the Moscow region, the start of a counter-terrorist operation was announced.

“In Moscow and the Moscow Region, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced – the NAC. According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, this was done in order to suppress possible terrorist attacks,” the Russian media write.

Meanwhile, Prigozhin has already announced three downed helicopters of the Russian Armed Forces . One of them, the oligarch assured, “burns out in landing”, the other “Wagnerites” seemed to have been shot down after he “destroyed a bus with civilians” when he attacked the mercenaries.

They confirm information about three downed helicopters and pro-military social media of the Russian Federation. According to them, two Mi-8s and one Mi-35 were hit.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation did not comment on these reports.

Prigozhin also said that Russian soldiers, the National Guard and the police are going over to the side of the mercenaries.

“Fights are taking place in places where the military leadership gives false information to the fighters and therefore skirmishes occur. Wherever soldiers meet us, the National Guard and the police, they wave their hands joyfully and many of them say: “We want to go with you.” Already there are 60-70 people who joined us, although we have gone only a short distance. I think half the army is ready to go with us,” said the leader of the Wagnerites.

According to him, the mercenaries control military installations in Rostov, including the airfield.

Prigozhin also issued an ultimatum to the authorities: If Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov did not arrive at the headquarters of the Russian Defense Ministry in Rostov-on-Don, the mercenaries would blockade Rostov and go to Moscow.

At the same time, the oligarch accused the Russian military of strikes against the Russian population and that they “destroyed a bus with civilians” when they attacked mercenaries from a helicopter.





Meanwhile, Russian top propagandists have not yet decided how to comment on recent events without manuals from the Kremlin. So, Vladimir Solovyov suddenly changed his mind about talking about “Prigozhin’s provocation”, deciding to focus on discussing youth day, relations between the US and China, and child suicides.

Interestingly, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a representative of the Russian opposition, took the side of Prigozhin. He urged to help the leader of the mercenaries to reach Moscow and “to help people hear Prigozhin while he is telling the truth.”

The news is being supplemented

Recall that on the eve of Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of shelling the positions of the Wagner PMC, which allegedly led to the death and injury of a large number of mercenaries. The Ministry of Defense called the accusations a provocation. However, “Putin’s cook” announced that he would take revenge and “liberate Russia.”

A criminal case was opened against Prigozhin for incitement to rebellion, and the FSB demanded that the “Wagnerites” detain Prigozhin .

At night it became known that the Fortress plan was announced in Moscow and the Rostov region: the security forces are looking for Prigozhin and the Wagnerites.

We have only verified information in the Obozrevatel Telegram channel and in Viber . Do not fall for fakes!​​​​​​​

Like this: Like Loading...