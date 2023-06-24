Plane of the Lukashenko family arrived in Turkey at night – Radarbox

Artem Budrin10:12, 06/24/23

The plane, while over Russia, turned off the transponders, and turned them back on only over Kalmykia.

The plane of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko landed in the Turkish city of Bodrum on the night of June 24 .

“The business jet of the family of the self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko flew out of the country and is now in the sky over Turkey,” reports Radarbox .

The Bombardier Challenger 850 airliner with tail number EW-301pj took off from Minsk at 00:01 and landed in Bodrum, Turkey at 05:15. We add that the plane, while over Russia, turned off the transponders, and turned them back on only over Kalmykia.

Recall that hundreds of Belarusian citizens who left the country after the mass protests of 2020 are allegedly undergoing combat training in Poland in order to overthrow the Lukashenka regime.

Rebellion in Russia and the situation in Belarus

On June 23, the head of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin accused Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of treason . “Putin’s cook” with his army went to take Rostov, as well as other Russian cities.

As of the morning of June 24, all mass events were canceled in Moscow, and many trucks, armored vehicles and security forces appeared on the streets of the city.

Russia recently deployed tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

