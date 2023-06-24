Irina Pogorelaya15:02, 06/24/23

The PKK said that the system of power of the Russian Federation is on the verge of a political collapse

The Club of Angry Patriots (KRP) commented on the recent events in the Russian Federation. They even released an official statement about it.

It says that since its founding, the Angry Patriots Club (PKK) has repeatedly warned about the likelihood of an armed rebellion in Russia.

“Many people didn’t listen to us, some even laughed. And you won’t believe it… An armed rebellion in Russia has really begun,” the report says.

The PKK also claims that at present the Wagner mercenaries under the leadership of Prigozhin have taken control of the million-strong Rostov-on-Don, and several large convoys are moving towards Moscow.

“The system of power in the Russian Federation for a long time ignored the situation with the leadership of the army, which allowed failures and defeats at the front. The system of power of the Russian Federation could not prevent the developing military coup, despite the obvious conflict between mercenaries and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense. As a result, the system of power of the Russian Federation is on the verge of a political collapse “, – stated in the message.

At the same time, the PKK stated that no matter how this conflict ends, the internal political alignment familiar over the past 20 years will change:

Our Fatherland is on the verge of disaster.

A civil war in the rear can finally undermine the front and lead to a humiliating defeat in the war.

And defeat in the war – to the end of Russia.

They noted that they were developing a plan for the further actions of Russian patriots.

“And tomorrow there will be a Veche of Victory, in which all the healthy patriotic forces of Russia will take part,” they said.

What is the Angry Patriots Club?

One of the former leaders of the “DPR” Pavel Gubarev and terrorist Igor Strelkov-Girkin created the “Angry Patriots Club”. Gubarev called for a revolution in Russia and actually stated that he was planning, together with his ally Strelkov-Girkin, to overthrow the Russian government.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...