Osechkin: Russia’s entire 22nd Special Forces Brigade has switched to Prigozhin’s side as well as some FSB border guards.

June 24, 2023

On his Twitter account, Igor Shushko quoted information stemming from Vladimir Osechkin’s sources inside the Russian security services, which claim that Russia’s entire 22nd Special Forces Brigade as well as some FSB border guards have switched to Prigozhin’s side.

Thus far, Ukraine Today has not been able to substantiate this allegation.

  2. Not sure if this would help Prickozhin or not. There is definitely nothing special about russian special forces.

