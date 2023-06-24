Osechkin: Russia’s entire 22nd Special Forces Brigade has switched to Prigozhin’s side as well as some FSB border guards.

June 24, 2023
On his Twitter account, Igor Shushko quoted information stemming from Vladimir Osechkin’s sources inside the Russian security services, which claim that Russia’s entire 22nd Special Forces Brigade as well as some FSB border guards have switched to Prigozhin’s side.
Thus far, Ukraine Today has not been able to substantiate this allegation.
10 comments
More big news, if this should be true!
Not sure if this would help Prickozhin or not. There is definitely nothing special about russian special forces.
It certainly won’t hurt him.
Ha,ha,ha!
https://dumskaya.net/pics/b8/picturepicture_16876014887576119423447_27045.jpg
Nice!
Don’t extinguish, could still be used for a summer bbq. 🤣
https://dumskaya.net/pics/b8/picturepicture_168760148855432356423449_34759.jpg
More nice!
Go Prigo, get the rats! 😁