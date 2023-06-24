June 24, 2023

On his Twitter account, Igor Shushko quoted information stemming from Vladimir Osechkin’s sources inside the Russian security services, which claim that Russia’s entire 22nd Special Forces Brigade as well as some FSB border guards have switched to Prigozhin’s side.

Osechkin: Russia's entire 22nd Special Forces Brigade has switched to Prigozhin's side as well as some FSB border guards.

This information is from Vladimir Osechkin's sources inside Russian security services.https://t.co/oMF33edrKj — Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) June 24, 2023

Thus far, Ukraine Today has not been able to substantiate this allegation.

