The terrorist suggested that Prigozhin was explained that “right now he will be personally rubbed into a wet place.”

The terrorist Girkin-Strelkov turned out to be dissatisfied with Prigozhin’s decision to deploy Wagner columns on the way to Moscow.

“I don’t believe in any ‘agreements’. I hope to be wrong. As the only option, they explained to Prigozhin that right now, right now, they would personally rub him into a wet place. And that’s not a fact,” he wrote.

Strelkov noted that there were six downed combat helicopters (including two of the most valuable EW helicopters, not armed at all) and one REM aircraft (with a crew).

“There’s an ‘amnesty’ for this, yes… I hope that at least in this example our army (and specifically the Aerospace Forces) will forever remember the ‘creator of the march of justice’. But I think nothing has ended yet,” he added .

Prigozhin’s statement – details

The leader of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin promised in the course of negotiations with the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko to stop the advance of the columns of his “private army” towards Moscow, the press service of Lukashenka reports. Soon this was confirmed by Prigogine himself.

Earlier, the terrorist Girkin said that the strategy of a quick breakthrough to Moscow chosen by Prigozhin, although extremely risky, strikes with courage and has a chance of success.

