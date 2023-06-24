Next 48 hours to determine new status of Russia – Podolyak

24.06.2023 14:18

The next 48 hours will determine the new status of the Russian Federation, says Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podolyak wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrinform reports.

“Either a full-fledged Civil War, or a negotiated Transit of Power, or a temporary respite before the next phase of the downfall of the Putin regime,” Podolyak said.

According to him, all potential players are now determining which side they are on, and “a deafening “elite” silence is in Russia so far…”

As Ukrinform reported, Podolyak said in a commentary to the media that Russia is actually witnessing the beginning of a civil war.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...