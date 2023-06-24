Moscow is preparing for a siege – GUR

Moscow is preparing for a siege, a counter-terrorist operation has been launched there in connection with the rebellion of the militias from Prigozhin’s Wagner.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In this regard, security officials loyal to the Moscow regime received the right to listen in on any conversations and check correspondence, detentions and searches without authorization, forceful access to private and office premises, the use of motor vehicles of citizens and organizations, turning off all types of communications, removing individuals from areas of the area. and objects.

“Now Moscow is practically isolated by the forces of police and military units. There are reinforced patrols at every intersection and exits from the city. A large number of buses without numbers and identification marks with armed men inside are moving around the city. The movement of interregional passenger transport has been stopped,” Ukrainian intelligence officers say.

Freight and postal transportation has also been suspended. A mass search of vehicles is being carried out, with an emphasis on large closed vans.

The movement of civil and official vehicles along the M4 Don federal highway (Moscow-Voronezh-Rostov-on-Don-Krasnodar-Novorossiysk) has been practically stopped. All lanes are cleared for the movement of military and cargo vehicles. Armed checkpoints have been set up at all exits from the highway.

All military equipment, which has so far remained in reserve and in the border regions, is being brought to Moscow.

