Moscow gives citizens Monday off and urges them not to travel around the city

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has declared Monday, 26 June a non-working day and urged residents to refrain from travelling around the city. The decision was taken amid news that Wagner Group militants are approaching the Russian capital.

Source: Sobyanin on Telegram

Quote from Sobyanin: “In order to minimise risks, I have decided to declare Monday a non-working day within the operational headquarters – with the exception of authorities, continuous production factories, the defence industry, and municipal services.”

Details: Sobyanin stressed that the situation remains difficult and urged people to refrain from travelling around the city. He also said that traffic may be blocked in certain neighbourhoods and on certain roads.

