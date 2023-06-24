Olga Robeyko12:36, 06/24/23

They sided with the president of the aggressor country, which is quite expected.

Well-known Russian propagandist and representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on the military mutiny in the Russian Federation, organized by the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In her Telegram channel, she began the post with flattery to Putin, who addressed the Russians this morning. Zakharova said that Russia has one commander-in-chief, and “he called on everyone to unite.”

Lavrov’s right hand said that now in the Russian Federation everything personal should be postponed until later, while she did not directly name Prigozhin, but hinted at his ambitions.

“Because if we don’t unite now, if everyone is for himself or for his own vision of the situation, nothing will matter anymore. Only unity. Unity under the banner of the commander-in-chief,” the propagandist wrote.

She added that “the enemy is waiting for our civil strife,” apparently referring to the Ukrainian side. And she called on “men with weapons in their hands” to hold on and not give in and unite.

Dashed off a post about what is happening in Russia and the ex-president of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev. He trembled in hysterics and said that “an external and internal enemy” want to break the Russian Federation, and also called for “rallying” around Putin.

“Split and betrayal is the path to the greatest tragedy, a universal catastrophe. We will not allow it,” Medvedev added.

