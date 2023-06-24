Media: Wagner Tanks Entered Russia’s Lipetsk Region

Columns of Prigozhin’s troops are approaching Moscow.

24.06.2023

On the M-4 highway in the Lipetsk region, the movement of tanks towards Moscow was recorded, reports Mediazona.

Russian media reported that the advanced groups of Wagner columns were already seen in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation.

The VCHK-OGPU Telegram channel confirmed the information and published a video of tanks driving towards Moscow.

Civil aircraft began to fly around not only the Voronezh and Rostov regions of the Russian Federation, but also the Lipetsk region.

As the Charter97.org website reported earlier, the Wagnerites’ chieftain Yevgeny Prigozhin declared the start of a military coup. The troops of the Wagner PMC have already taken Rostov-on-Don and entered the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. In Rostov, Prigozhin announced a heading for Moscow. The advanced Wagner columns on armored vehicles have already entered the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, and are moving towards Moscow. Russian and international media reported that Voronezh was taken by Prigozhin without a fight.

https://t.me/vchkogpu/39418

