Massive blast reported in Russia-captured Urzuf

24.06.2023

A powerful explosion was recorded in Urzuf, the Ukrainian town on the coast of the Sea of Azov, captured by the Russian invasion forces.

Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the Mariupol mayor in exile, reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

“14:03. Urzuf. A powerful explosion in the direction of Berdiansk. Saturday is no longer just a putsch day,” Andriushchenko wrote.

In an update, the advisor added that more explosions were also heard in Urzuf, but now from the direction of the village of Manhush.

“14:16. Urzuf. It’s loud again. Reports from the ground say it’s the direction of Manhush. Really nice,” added the mayor’s advisor.

As reported, explosions have become more frequent in settlements along the Sea of Azov’s coast captured by Russian invaders, while the occupation army has intensified their efforts to fortify the littoral.

