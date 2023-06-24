Khodorkovsky supported Prigozhin’s rebellion: Girkin announced “funny” events in Russia

Yuri Kobzar08:35, 06/24/23

The civil war in Russia may start in the next few hours, public figures have already begun to decide on the side they will support.

Russian opposition leader Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who spent more than 10 years in prison due to a personal conflict with Vladimir Putin, supported the actions of the leader of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin . He published the corresponding post in his telegram .

“Prigozhin’s rebellion, despite its half-heartedness and unpreparedness, is the strongest blow to Putin’s reputation. The Kremlin trolls are dispersing that tomorrow everything will be ok. Alas, they will not!” Khodorkovsky writes.

He notes that the situation clearly indicates the final withdrawal of the Wagner Group and its leader from the control of the Kremlin. The former oligarch considers noteworthy the fact that Prigozhin is now “word for word” voicing what the “anti-war opposition” has been saying since the beginning of the war.

In this context, the oppositionist called on his audience to support the Wagnerites and their leader, and also not to let the authorities stop Prigozhin on his way to Moscow.

“Help with gasoline and diesel fuel, convince those who will be sent to stop him that we have a common enemy now. Yes, help the hell out if he decided to oppose this regime! If one criminal is ready to interfere with another, this is not the time to turn his face – now we need to help, and then, if necessary, we will fight with this one too .. And yes, this is just the beginning.” – calls Khodorkovsky.

Former field commander of the “DPR” militants Igor Girkin, commenting on the statement of the oppositionist, warned that this is only the beginning – the main thing will begin when the pro-government figures begin to support Prigozhin.

“Khodorkovsky called for support for Prigozhin. Not surprisingly, not even once. This was to be expected. But when the current officials and propagandists begin to “change their shoes”, it will be more fun. And they have already begun. Shurygin, for example, has already “declared neutrality.” A trifle, of course, but a significant trifle,” Girkin wrote.

The rebellion of Prigozhin and the Wagnerites – latest news

On the morning of June 24, Prigozhin met with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov at the headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov. There, Prigozhin demanded that the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the head of the RF Ministry of Defense Shoigu be brought to him. Otherwise, he threatened to march on Moscow.

In addition to the Rostov region, events are developing in the territory of the Voronezh region. The local governor said that a convoy of military equipment was driving along the M-4 Don highway in the region, and urged citizens not to use this road for the time being. He did not say whose column it was, but given that before that the governors had never notified about the movements of the regular army in such messages, it is probably another large Wagner unit.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...