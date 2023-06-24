Kadyrov found an explanation for Prigozhin’s rebellion

Oleg Davygora00:44, 06/25/23

He urged the fighters of PMC “Wagner” “to continue to be sober in their decisions.”

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, whose units were sent to Rostov to suppress the Wagner rebellion, spoke about what happened .

“It turned out that for the sake of personal ambitions, profit and because of arrogance, people can not give a damn about affection and love for their homeland. I talked with Prigozhin, urged him to leave business ambitions and not mix them with matters of national importance. I thought that he heard me , but it turns out that this anger in him has only grown all this time,” Kadyrov wrote .

According to him, a chain of business failures caused Prigozhin to have “a hidden and long-lasting resentment, which reached a peak when the authorities of St. Petersburg did not provide his daughter with the desired land.”

“The arrogance of one person could lead to such dangerous consequences and drag a large number of people into the conflict,” Kadyrov summed up.

Rebellion of Prigozhin and Kadyrov – details

The head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commented on what is happening in the Russian Federation . He called the actions of the leader of the Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin a heinous betrayal.

“Everything that is happening is a knife in the back and a real military mutiny!” he expressed his opinion. He also recalled that he had repeatedly warned that war was not the time to voice personal grievances and resolve disputes.

