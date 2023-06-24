Kadyrov calls Prigozhin’s rebellion “backstabbing”, Kadyrovites on their way to save Putin

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Chechnia, has said that the actions of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the financier of the Wagner PMC, were a “treason”, “a backstabbing” and “a real coup d’etat”. He added that his fighters are ready to help the Ministry of Defence of Russia suppress Prigozhin’s rebellion.

Source: Kadyrov on Telegram

Quote: “Friends, the night seemed difficult, and the flights did not give me much time to voice my position here regarding this despicable betrayal!

Everything that is happening is backstabbing and a real coup d’etat!

I fully support every word of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin!

I appeal to the soldiers, patriots of our Motherland. Do not be provoked. No matter what kind of goals they set for you, no matter what they promise you – the security of the state and the cohesion of Russian society at such a moment are above all else! Look how our enemies in the West are taking advantage of this situation. How many threats, how many lies, how many false appeals that frighten our citizens, create the danger of a destabilising situation. And these are the expected consequences of Prigozhin’s treacherous march.

What is happening is not an ultimatum to the Ministry of Defence. This is a challenge for the state, and amidst this challenge, it is necessary to rally around the national leader: the military, security forces, governors, and the civilian population.

The fighters of the Ministry of Defence and the Russian Guard have already left for the tense zones in the Chechen Republic. We will do everything to preserve the unity of Russia and protect its statehood!

The mutiny must be suppressed, and if it takes tough measures, we are ready!”.

Details: Kadyrov said that war is not the time for arguments in the rear: “The rear must always be calm and reliable. Imagine what the guys in the trenches feel right now, with the enemy in front of their faces and a treacherous adventure behind them.”

Quote: “History shows that such actions can lead to bloody consequences. Don’t we have enough losses in the SVO (special military operation, i.e. the war in Ukraine – ed.)? Do we still have to create problems inside the country?

We have a Supreme Commander-in-Chief, elected by the people, who knows the entire situation, every tiny detail, better than any strategist, especially any businessman; he calls the commanders “on the ground” himself and fully controls the course of the SVO. And the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s decisions are taken carefully and scrupulously. Each of us sees only one part of the map, and he sees all at once! And Vladimir Vladimirovich absolutely rightly noted in his address to the nation: this is a military mutiny! There is no justification for such actions.”

Kadyrov also sent thousands of his fighters to the war in Ukraine. Previously, he criticised Prigozhin because he publicly stated the lack of ammunition. According to him, such problems had to be solved quietly with the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation.

Background:

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin claimed that the regular Russian army had launched a missile strike on the Wagnerites’ rear camps. Prigozhin claimed that Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu had arrived in Rostov, where he personally conducted an operation to wipe out the mercenaries.

Prigozhin’s 25,000 mercenaries are allegedly going to “restore justice”. At the same time, he asked not to call this action a “military coup”. Prigozhin added that Shoigu had fled Rostov like a coward and “this creature will be stopped”. The Russian Defence Ministry called the information a provocation.

Photos and videos of armoured vehicles on the streets of the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don are being posted on Russian social media following Prigozhin’s statement about a de facto declaration of war against the Russian army. Checkpoints have been set up at entrances to Moscow.

Prigozhin claimed that his mercenaries had shot down four Russian army helicopters; later, many Telegram channels in Ukraine and Russia reported that an An-26, a Russian Defence Ministry transport aircraft, has been downed.

On the morning of 24 June, the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don was surrounded by tanks and people in military uniforms, although at the moment, it is not known whether these were Russian army personnel or mercenaries from the Wagner PMC.

In an emergency address, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia is “fighting for survival” and Prigozhin’s mercenaries are trying to “organise a rebellion” in the country.

On 24 June, Sergey Sobianin, the mayor of Moscow, announced that a counter-terrorism operation (CTO) had been introduced in the capital.

On the morning of 24 June, Putin called Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, and told him what was happening in Russia.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/06/24/7408325/

Like this: Like Loading...