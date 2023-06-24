Is there a split in the ranks of Russian volunteers? RDK supports Prigozhin, the Legion “Freedom of Russia” opposes

06/24/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Against the backdrop of a statement by the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, about the attack by Russian soldiers on his mercenaries, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia legion made their comments. It is noteworthy that the opinions of Russian volunteers differ.

This became known from their Telegram channels. The RDK supported Prigozhin, while the volunteers of the Freedom of Russia Legion opposed it.

“Over the past year of the war, Evgeny Prigozhin has turned from a ‘gloomy cook of Putin’ into an independent political figure. I think, although we stand on opposite sides of the barricades and have a different point of view on the future of the Russian Federation, I can quite call him a patriot of Russia, without sarcasm and tension in the highest echelons of power in the Russian Federation grew, sanctions and failures at the front intensified the processes of ‘rotting and decay’, and vague political power. Getting ready!” the RDK commander said in a statement.

The LSR, in turn, also commented on the news.

“Interesting events are unfolding in the vastness of our Motherland and they are very reminiscent of the troubled times of a hundred years ago. The stupid, corrupt and incompetent military-political elite of Putin’s Russia turns hundreds of thousands of men into minced meat. Yevgeny Prigozhin, himself a native of Putin’s nomenklatura, decided that his time had come play his own game, since his ‘gang’ is always ready. We know that if he starts an armed rebellion, he will most likely succeed. But we also remember how he and his accomplices cut off the heads of people, killed their people with a hammer, cynically shooting this is on video and they mocked the unarmed. You should not attribute to him military honor and valor that do not exist,” writes representatives of the Freedom of Russia legion.

They also called for an end to the war.

“We, the free citizens of Russia, will not leave our people alone with uncertainty and fear. We will put an end to the war and free our Motherland from the rotten system, no matter who it is: Putin’s or Prigozhin’s,” the legion added in a statement.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, on June 23, the Wagner PMC stated that the Russian army had hit their camps. As a result of this, many “Wagnerites” were wounded, and there were also dead. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation hastened to disown this attack on the “Wagnerites” and announced a provocation.

We have only verified information in the Obozrevatel Telegram channel and in Viber . Don’t fall for fakes!

Like this: Like Loading...