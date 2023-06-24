In Russia, security forces carry out mass raids on the houses of “Wagnerites” – rossmi

Ekaterina Girnyk20:52, 06/24/23

District police officers and FSB officers come to the homes of mercenaries with weapons, looking for men.

In Russia, the security forces are conducting mass raids on the places of residence of current and former mercenaries of the Wagner PMC and demand guarantees from them that they will not join Prigozhin’s armed rebellion

According to Important Stories , mass raids of operatives and FSB officers are taking place in several cities of Russia at once in search of former and current fighters of the Wagner PMC. This was reported to “Important stories” by relatives of the “Wagnerites”.

It is noted that district police officers and FSB officers come to the homes of mercenaries with weapons, look for men and threaten them with a criminal article on “treason” if the militants join Prigozhin’s rebellion.

“Important stories” is aware of the night visit of the security forces to the mother of the wounded “Wagnerian” in the Ryazan region. Her son was taken away without charge. The security forces also came to the mother of a PMC militant recruited from the colony in Voskresensk at night. The son was not at home, now he fears persecution,” the message says.

It is noted that similar raids took place in Orenburg, Orel, the Voronezh region and the Krasnodar Territory. Men who refused to sign promises of non-alignment with PMCs were detained.

Prigozhin’s rebellion – what is known

The armed rebellion of Prigozhin began on the evening of June 23. Since that time, the “Wagnerites” have established control over Rostov , as well as over Voronezh, and moved to Moscow.

In the capital of the Russian Federation and the region, the CTO regime was announced, the streets were blocked and fortifications began to be erected, and equipment was also pulled together .

At the same time, American analysts called Prigozhin’s armed rebellion “the most serious threat” to Putin in all 23 years of power.

However, in the evening, Prigogine suddenly announced that the coup was cancelled. Thus, during negotiations with the Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin promised to stop the advance of the columns of his “private army” towards Moscow.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...