Girkin said that a coup had successfully taken place in Russia

Oleg Davygora23:32, 06/24/23

Girkin argues that in general, there was now no “mutiny”.

The terrorist Girkin-Strelkov declared that the coup in Russia had successfully taken place.

“Even if we assume that“ That’s it, we disperse, ”it remains to state that the coup has successfully taken place. The second (in fact) person in the state has been forcibly removed from power,” he wrote.

“A coup d’état was carried out. Whether it was completed or not, we will soon (maybe even tomorrow) find out,” the terrorist added.

The situation in the Russian Federation – details

The leader of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the mercenaries “according to the plan” deploy columns and return to field camps . According to him, they did not reach Moscow by 200 km.

The terrorist Girkin-Strelkov turned out to be dissatisfied with Prigozhin’s decision to deploy Wagner columns on the way to Moscow.

Mikhail Podolyak, adviser to the head of the OP , commented on the decision of the leader of the PMC “Wagner” to stop the column of his fighters moving towards Moscow and leave Rostov. He called Prigogine’s choice phenomenal.

