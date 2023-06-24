Frightened Russian elites follow Putin en masse to leave Moscow – media

Denis Ponomarenko19:00, 06/24/23

The media write that the “Wagnerites” can reach Moscow by 19.00

Frightened Russian oligarchs and politicians, following their president, leave Moscow amid news that Wagner PMC mercenaries continue their movement to the capital in order to “stop” the military leadership of the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the publication “Important stories”.

So, earlier today, Putin’s Il96-300PU took off from Moscow in the direction of St. Petersburg, on which equipment for army control was installed. Later, this board disappeared from the radar near Tver.

In addition, the second presidential plane Tu-214PU took off from Moscow to St. Petersburg at 14:44, which is also equipped in case of war. He disappeared from radar over Gatchina.

In addition to the Russian dictator, the Russian elite also leaves Moscow, some of them have already landed outside the Russian Federation. For example, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov flew from Moscow to Turkey in a panic against the backdrop of a rebellion by PMC Wagner.

It is noted that while the Russian elites on private jets are leaving Moscow en masse, air travel prices in Russia for ordinary residents have risen 20 times . There are only a few tickets left with a transfer or two, and a direct flight to Yerevan (Armenia) costs 198,000 rubles (usually it costs about 10 thousand rubles).

In turn, the stations in Rostov-on-Don, captured by the Wagner PMC, are overflowing with people who want to leave the city . The railway and bus stations of the city are packed with people, there is not enough transport. Frightened Rostovites prefer to land in any direction, just to leave the city.

Prigozhin captures cities in Russia and marches on Moscow

Yesterday, June 23, Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Russian army fired missiles at his PMC fighters on the orders of Defense Minister Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the RF Armed Forces Gerasimov.

Prigozhin announced that he would take revenge on Shoigu and led his army towards Moscow to “stop” Russia’s military leadership. After the capture of military facilities in Rostov-on-Don, the Wagnerites began to operate in Voronezh, which opens the way to Moscow. Now they are in the Lipetsk region: they have 300 kilometers left to Moscow .

The escaped Russian dictator wants to avoid the battle for Moscow. Therefore, he plans to “pinpoint” eliminate Prigozhin, and promise amnesty to the Wagner PMC mercenaries . The Kremlin does not have serious military reserves in the capital area, so scattered units of the Chechens, the Russian Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the FSB will defend Moscow.

