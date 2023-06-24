Following Rostov, “Wagnerites” captured Voronezh – Reuters

Artem Budrin12:07, 06/24/23
Military facilities and administrative buildings in the Russian city of Voronezh have come under the control of fighters from the private military company Wagner.
According to Reuters, citing its sources in the Russian special services, Voronezh suffered the fate of Rostov, which is already under the control of the army of Yevgeny Prigozhin.
Interestingly, the terrorist Igor Girkin also confirmed the entry of Wagner PMC into Voronezh “without the resistance of the regular army.” He announces a civil war, because the capture of Voronezh opens the way for the rebels to Moscow.
Yevgeny Prigozhin started a riot in Russia: what is known
On June 23, the leader of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the regular Russian army fired missiles at his PMC fighters thanks to the order of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.
Prigozhin announced that he would take revenge on Shoigu and led his army to Rostov.
British intelligence reported that the “Wagnerites” went to storm Moscow and the fate of the rebellion depends on the reaction of the National Guard.
Russian President Putin addressed the citizens and security forces , calling for the suppression of the rebels.
