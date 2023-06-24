Famous Belarusian airborne officer to Belarusian military: We must promptly decide what to do

24 JUNE 2023

Valery Sakhashchyk, Founder of the 1st Separate Air Assault Company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has addressed the Belarusian military amidst the Wagner Group’s rebellion in Russia and stated that “we need to decide what to do”.

Source: Sakhashchyk’s video address

Quote: “We do not know for sure what will happen tomorrow. Perhaps Prigozhin will win, conscript half the population of Russia and bombard Ukraine with cannon fodder…

We know something else: the pro-Russian path that Lukashenko has been leading the country on for all these years has led us to a dead end. We are now standing on the road with a barrier and a dead-end sign in front of us.

And we have to decide what to do next and decide it quickly.

Therefore, either we will use this historical chance and become a prosperous European country, or we will lose everything, and the name of the Republic of Belarus will remain only in books.

First of all, I want to address the Belarusian military. We have no one to rely on, but we will definitely cope with this together.

Servicemen of the 38th Brigade of Brest and other military units tune in to our wave and stay in touch. We will win!”

Details: He urges Belarusians to unite and “question each other afterwards”.

For reference: Sakhashchyk founded the Black Eagle movement and is widely known in special forces circles as the 38th Guards Mobile Brigade commander.

