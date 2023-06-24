Famous Belarusian airborne officer to Belarusian military: We must promptly decide what to do

24 JUNE 2023
Valery Sakhashchyk, Founder of the 1st Separate Air Assault Company of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has addressed the Belarusian military amidst the Wagner Group’s rebellion in Russia and stated that “we need to decide what to do”.
Source: Sakhashchyk’s video address
Quote: “We do not know for sure what will happen tomorrow. Perhaps Prigozhin will win, conscript half the population of Russia and bombard Ukraine with cannon fodder…
We know something else: the pro-Russian path that Lukashenko has been leading the country on for all these years has led us to a dead end. We are now standing on the road with a barrier and a dead-end sign in front of us.
And we have to decide what to do next and decide it quickly.
Therefore, either we will use this historical chance and become a prosperous European country, or we will lose everything, and the name of the Republic of Belarus will remain only in books.
First of all, I want to address the Belarusian military. We have no one to rely on, but we will definitely cope with this together.
Servicemen of the 38th Brigade of Brest and other military units tune in to our wave and stay in touch. We will win!”
Details: He urges Belarusians to unite and “question each other afterwards”.
For reference: Sakhashchyk founded the Black Eagle movement and is widely known in special forces circles as the 38th Guards Mobile Brigade commander.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!
5 comments
Regardless of how things will end in mafia land, now is the time to get into action, regarding Belarus. If putler wins, the window of opportunity might close rapidly. If Prgozhin wins, we don’t know what will happen next, and the window of opportunity might also be closed. Mafia land is vastly distracted right now, and the Belarusian armed forces are a joke. They are also mostly pro-Ukrainian, and now, with a toppling mafia land next door, are extremely vulnerable.
“Perhaps Prigozhin will win, conscript half the population of Russia and bombard Ukraine with cannon fodder…”
A nightmare scenario. Not even in a Stephen King horror story could a satanic nazi dictator be overthrown and replaced with another monster, but this time even worse.
It’s time Georgia and these other countries that Putler invaded, started to kick out the russian puppets. The puppets have nobody to back them up now.
I’m waiting the whole time for news of other countries around mafia land or its regions, getting restless.
I doubt it. Once the original power base has been toppled, it will be hard enough for the winning one to take full control of the entire shithole, let alone continue waging war on Ukraine. Take note that this is only in case the civil war doesn’t turn into a multi-month or multi-year event, in which case the war in Ukraine will definitely come to an end.