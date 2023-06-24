Explosions and shooting are heard near the captured military headquarters in Rostov (video)

Ekaterina Girnyk14:44, 06/24/23

“Wagnerites” drive people away from the building.

In the area of ​​\u200b\u200bthe headquarters of the Southern Military District in Rostov , which was previously captured by the “Wagnerites” during a military mutiny, there is shooting and explosions are heard.

According to the Russian Telegram channels , something “slammed” in the headquarters area, after which the “Wagnerites” began to drive away the townspeople who had gathered there.

In the video from the scene, shots are heard, and people can be seen running away.

RT correspondents report from the scene that they heard two explosions, after which people began to run away. Then shots rang out.

The telegram channel Mash also reports two explosions near the headquarters of the Southern Military District and notes that after that, the “Wagnerites” demanded that people move away from the building at least 2 kilometers.

The situation in Rostov – what is known

On June 23, the head of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, accused the Russian Defense Ministry of delivering strikes on the group’s militants. After that, the “Wagnerites” advanced to Moscow to “stop” the military leadership of Russia.

During the night they broke through to Rostov Oblast and Rostov , capturing the headquarters of the Southern Military District. There, Prigozhin met with Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Yunus-Bek Yevkurov , from whom he demanded that the Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov and the head of the Russian Defense Ministry Shoigu be brought to him. Otherwise, he threatened to move on Moscow.

In the morning, Prigozhin said that the military facilities of the city , including the headquarters itself and the local military airfield, were under the control of the “Wagnerites”.

