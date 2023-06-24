Events in Russia are a window of opportunity for Ukraine – Malyar

Antonina Dolomanzhi14:50, 06/24/23

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the political crisis in the Russian Federation was inevitable.

Deputy Defense Minister Anna Malyar is sure that the political crisis in Russia was predictable and inevitable. Consequently, she sees in these events a window of opportunity for Ukraine.

As Maliar wrote in Telegram, the imperial campaign for new lands cannot cover up internal problems in the state, but can only exacerbate them – which is what is happening now.

“Whatever state they build, they still end up with a Gulag, which sooner or later rebels and ruins it. The war in Ukraine showed the weakest point of the Russian empire – fear of the truth. All their decisions are based on lies,” he said. she.

According to the deputy minister, the Russians have always created “castles in the air for their tsar” and believed in them themselves. She called it an imperial trait – to inflate one’s own greatness and overestimate oneself.

“This led them to a completely inadequate decision – to unleash a war with Ukraine without systemic truthful calculations of their own capabilities. Only ambition and arrogance. The price of this erroneous decision is the fate of Russia itself,” Maliar said.

According to her, Russia is at war with Ukraine, but destroys itself. She considers it a natural process that “an unviable system launched a program of self-destruction.”

“In this form, they will destroy themselves as a state, and we will naturally win, because we are evolutionarily ready to move forward. We are a nation that is now creating a new type of culture before the eyes of the whole world. Before us, culture has always lost to barbarism. And we prove that that you can be strong, defend yourself and remain civilized. Therefore, we are the future, and Russia is the past,” the deputy minister is sure.

Malyar also noted that the events in Russia now should be regarded as the inevitable degradation of the Russian state, which means a window of opportunity for Ukraine.

“Should we rejoice? It’s better to be careful and prepare for any scenarios. Therefore, we don’t relax. We continue to work on our strengthening and victory,” she stressed.

