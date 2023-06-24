Defensive lines are being hastily erected on the approaches to Moscow (video)

Yuri Kobzar12:39, 06/24/23

The Russian authorities are preparing to defend the capital from the advancing units of the Wagner Group.

Russian security forces began to build checkpoints and defensive positions on the approaches to Moscow. Wagner units are now moving towards the Russian capital , according to telegram channels.

So, it is reported about the blocking of the bridge across the Oka on the Simferopol highway (M2 “Crimea) near the city of Serpukhov. It is 80 km south of the Moscow Ring Road. It is also reported about restrictions in traffic along the parallel highway M4 “Don”. Previously it was stated that it was on it moving column of Wagnerites.

“The bridge in the south of the Moscow region across the Oka has been blocked. The strategic crossing was closed with dump trucks full of sand and water-filled watering machines,” writes the Cheka-OGPU .

“In Serpukhov (Moscow region), dozens of military men were noticed: it is reported that on the bridge across the Oka, the military are deploying protective equipment: machine guns, grenade launchers, ” Sota writes .

It is also reported about the partial overlap of the Ural highway, which runs from Moscow to the south through Ryazan.

Not only distant approaches to Moscow are being prepared for defense, but also the southern outskirts of the Russian capital.

“The situation in Moscow: military equipment, police and utility vehicles at the entrances to the city on Kievskoye Highway, Rublevsky Highway and in the area of ​​Lipetskaya Street at the entrance from the M4 Don highway. Police, military personnel, armored personnel carriers and municipal vehicles are unloading at one point in Yasenevo. sandbags, which are used to build the simplest fortifications,” writes Beware, Moscow .

The same channel reports the appearance of military helicopters in the Moscow region, which fly towards Moscow.

Rebellion of Prigozhin and the Wagnerites – latest news

According to British intelligence, units of the rebel mercenaries of the Wagner Group are now heading to Moscow through the Voronezh region. The British believe that the outcome of this conflict will largely depend on which side the Russian Guard will take – the only major force not currently involved in the front.

Meanwhile, reports of shooting and explosions are coming from the Voronezh region. According to unconfirmed information, there are clashes between the Wagnerites and government forces. Air strikes on a convoy of mercenaries are reported.

