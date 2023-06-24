Breaking: Wagners took city of Voronezh, convoy of tanks on highway to Moscow

It is reported that the Wagners have taken the city of Voronezh and are now on the highway M4 to Moscow, only 6 hours away from the Kremlin. The Wagners captured some high-ranked Russian military commanders and demand the Russian military leadership and Mister Shoigu to be handed over to them or Putin would be toppled.

Many reports on social media confirm a convoy of tanks and military vehicles is on its way to Moscow. Vladimir Putin is expected to give a speech soon.

Moscow is being sealed off and traffic is restricted due to a terrorism alert.

(C) 2023 ntv

