Breaking: Wagners took city of Voronezh, convoy of tanks on highway to Moscow

It is reported that the Wagners have taken the city of Voronezh and are now on the highway M4 to Moscow, only 6 hours away from the Kremlin. The Wagners captured some high-ranked Russian military commanders and demand the Russian military leadership and Mister Shoigu to be handed over to them or Putin would be toppled.
Many reports on social media confirm a convoy of tanks and military vehicles is on its way to Moscow. Vladimir Putin is expected to give a speech soon.
Moscow is being sealed off and traffic is restricted due to a terrorism alert.
Putler has got his knickers in a twist :
DM:
“Vladimir Putin has called Wagner chief Yvegney Prigozhin’s military coup ‘treason’ as he addressed the Russian people on Saturday, warning that the military leader had ‘stabbed him in the back’ and that Moscow is on lockdown amid a red alert.”
“Putin described the group’s actions as a ‘criminal adventuristic campaign’ that is ‘equivalent to armed mutiny’, and urged those involved to cease any armed action.”
Putler has been asleep at the wheel. This has been going on for months, any smart guy would have withdrawn a few thousand heavily armed troops from Ukraine, but Putler’s hate for Ukraine has clouded his judgement.
Putin’s army is a joke. Even i thought in the beginning the superpower army would take Kyiv in no time and a hypersonic superduper missile would fry Zelensky in his bunker. Instead it became all a comedy. That’s why he called the Wagners, until the Wagners realized that they are the only professionals on the field. Putin was pretending RuSSia is so powerful, but it is not. The Wagners did smell the brown shit stains in the Kremlin behind Putin’s facade and will now come for his sorry ass! BTW, with them Wagners moving to RuSSia – Ukraine should fill the gaps in Donbas now.
The Wagners are not that good. The only reason they took Bakhmut is because of the insane amount of missiles they used there. Once the supply dried up, they starting whining like fuck.
Could be, or could not be. Maybe Ukraine should have moved all troops into RuSSia to take Moscow since all the scum is now in Donbas and Crimea. From Belgorod to Moscow not too far. Then kill the bitches in the Kremlin and shake hands with Prigo. Sometimes you need to get allied with one evil to destroy a bigger one.
Prickozhin needs to hang alongside Putler, his scum committed a lot of atrocities against Ukrainian soldiers.
The biggest attrocities were committed by Nato so far, by refusing to defend Ukraine and by not supplying Ukraine with all necessary weapons in time.
That’s been going on since 1991, nothing will change there until we have a decent leader in the WH.
Maybe Mike Pence will win, but then the show will be over already. No matter what happens from now, the West has to reinvent itself in the near future. Such a shit-show as of now must never repeat itself again. Unbelievable that it won’t be Nato but Ukraine and some ruSSian mercenaries who will end Putin’s reign. Nato failed.
Elections have consequences in Russia too !