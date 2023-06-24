Battles In Russia’s Voronezh Region: 300km Of Don Highway Blocked

Wagner troops break through to Moscow.

24.06.2023

More than 300 km of the Don highway in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation are blocked.

The governor of the region Alexander Gusev writes in his telegram channel that traffic is closed along the M-4 Don highway in the Voronezh region from the 464th to the 777th kilometers.

Huge traffic jams from trucks arose on the highways from the city of Shakhty towards Moscow and near the city of Yelets in the Lipetsk region.

In the video: military equipment blocked the road in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

The Moscow Times reports that fighting is underway in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. “Shells hit residential buildings. There is a burnt truck on the highway,” they say.

Earlier, Charter97.org reported that the leader of the Wagnerites, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the start of a military coup. Wagner troops have already captured Rostov-on-Don and entered the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. In Rostov, Prigozhin announced a military campaign against Moscow. Forward Wagner convoys have already entered the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation and are moving towards Moscow with armoured vehicles. Russian and international media reported that Prigozhin have captured undefended Voronezh.

Video below, civil war is gaining momentum in Rostov. Some of the Russians came to the defense of “Vagerovtsev”, some in defense of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

