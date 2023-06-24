“Anti-terrorist” operation launched In Moscow as Wagner Group gaining control of Rostov

24.06.2023 09:45

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin says “anti-terrorist measures” are being undertaken in the Russian capital in connection with the actions of the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who earlier vowed revenge for what he claimed was a Russian army attack on one of his bases.

Sobyanin was quoted by the state-run TASS news agency, Ukrinform reports.

According to Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the security forces brief the president around the clock on the measures being taken following Prigozhin’s public calls for an armed rebellion “.

“Special services, law enforcement agencies, namely the Ministry of Defense, FSB, Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Russian Guard, constantly brief the president on the measures they are taking, in the context of the execution of the orders he previously issued,” the publication quotes Peskov as saying.

Meanwhile, the FSB-affiliated social network VKontakte blocked one of the belligerent statements posted by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group. Yandex is also blocking certain reports related to it.

Russian internet providers have probably started blocking news on Google. Only 25% of users have access to them, Vazhnie Istorii reports.

https://t.me/Pravda_Gerashchenko/73927?embed=1Across Russian Telegram channels, videos are circulating of the purported capture by the Wagner mercenaries of administrative buildings and military headquarters in Rostov, surrendered without a fight.

The movement of Wagner convoys to the city of Voronezh has been reported.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian FSB launched a criminal case over Yevgeny Prigozhin’s calls for “armed rebellion.”

In his statement, Prigozhin said that the Russian army’s regular troops, subordinate to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, attacked a Wagner base. The Russian defense ministry has denied the allegations.

Later, the Kremlin said Putin was aware of the developments and that “all necessary measures” were being taken.

