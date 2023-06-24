Andrzej Duda Puts Polish Army On High Combat Alert

The decision was made because of the events in Russia.

24.06.2023

Polish President Andrzej Duda ordered the army to be put on high alert amid reports of a military uprising in Russia, BILD reports.

https://t.me/BILD_Russian/9883

Other EU countries have not yet reacted to the outbreak of a military conflict inside Russia. Representatives of EU countries report that they are monitoring the situation. Such a statement, in particular, was made by a representative of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and a representative of the French government in the Elysee Palace.

A NATO spokesman told the Financial Times that the military bloc is also “monitoring the situation”.

As the Charter97.org website reported earlier, the Wagnerites’ chieftain Yevgeny Prigozhin declared the start of a military coup. The troops of the Wagner PMC have already taken Rostov-on-Don and entered the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation. In Rostov, Prigozhin announced a heading for Moscow. The advanced Wagner columns on armored vehicles have already entered the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation, and are moving towards Moscow. Russian and international media reported that Voronezh was taken by Prigozhin without a fight. The advanced Wagner units have entered the Lipetsk region on tanks.

