“We are 25 thousand, and we are going to sort things out”: Prigozhin is gathering an army against the Russian Ministry of Defense

Oleg Davygora22:14, 06/23/23

Prigozhin accused Shoigu of “flight” from Rostov-on-Don.

The leader of the PMC “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin, after accusing the Russian Defense Ministry of strikes on the rear bases of his fighters , called on the Russians to “join” him.

“There are 25 thousand of us, and we are going to figure out why chaos is happening in the country. 25 thousand are waiting as a tactical reserve, and the strategic reserve is the whole army and the whole country. Everyone who wants to join. in an audio message published by the press service of the head of Wagner PMC.

“Shoigu just cowardly fled from Rostov. At 21:00 he ran cowardly, like a woman. In order not to explain why he raised helicopters to destroy our guys, why he launched missile strikes. This creature will be stopped,” the head of the PMC said “Wagner”.

Yevgeny Prigozhin claims that the military command of the Russian Federation allegedly “used in the dark” gunners who attacked the rear of the Wagner PMC.

“Details began to appear, Shoigu had specially arrived in Rostov to carry out an operation to destroy the Wagner PMC, he used gunners and helicopter pilots in the dark to destroy us,” he said.

According to the local publication Rostovgazeta , Shoigu’s trip was reported only by NewsFrol and the Moscow Laundry Telegram channel, but not by the Ministry of Defense or Russian state news agencies.

It is alleged that Prigozhin arrived in Rostov “on the questions of the Wagnerites.”

Attack on PMC “Wagner” bases – details

Earlier, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced a strike on his base by the Ministry of Defense and promised to take revenge.

The Russian Ministry of Defense states that all messages and video footage spread on social networks on behalf of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin about the alleged “strike by the Russian Defense Ministry on the rear camps of Wagner PMC” do not correspond to reality and are an informational provocation.

