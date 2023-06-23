Vulcano precision munitions, MAN HX81 tank tractors and 155mm shells for artillery: Germany gives Ukraine new military aid package

21.06.2023
The German government has published an updated list of transferred military aid to Ukraine.
Here’s What We Know
This time, the FRG has sent to the Ukrainian Armed Forces:
- 2 MAN HX81 tank tractors and trailers for them;
- 1,000 pieces of 155 mm artillery ammunition;
- 155mm Vulcano precision guided ammunition;
- 6 vehicles for border patrols.
Incidentally, Germany has also announced that it will transfer an unknown number of missiles for the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine.
Source: bundesregierung