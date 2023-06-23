Ukrainian Fighters Battered Russia’ Latest T-90 ‘Proryv’ Tank In Donetsk Region

A video fact.
The border guards destroyed the Russian tank T-90 “Proryv” in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldiers published a video of a successful attack on the page of their unit on social media.
“The fate of an enemy tank in three acts: 1. Arriving in the Donbas. 2. Causing interest of the border aerial reconnaissance. 3. Becoming scrap metal! ”, the fighters write in the comments to the video.
Putler calls it the best tank in the world. He also thinks he’s tall with his elevator shoes.
Another ‘invincible’ bites the dust.