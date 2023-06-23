Ukrainian Fighters Battered Russia’ Latest T-90 ‘Proryv’ Tank In Donetsk Region

A video fact.

23.06.2023

The border guards destroyed the Russian tank T-90 “Proryv” in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the Ukrainian soldiers published a video of a successful attack on the page of their unit on social media.

“The fate of an enemy tank in three acts: 1. Arriving in the Donbas. 2. Causing interest of the border aerial reconnaissance. 3. Becoming scrap metal! ”, the fighters write in the comments to the video.

Like this: Like Loading...