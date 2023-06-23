Ukrainian defenders down Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter

A Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter was shot down by Ukrainian defenders on the morning of 23 June.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote from the General Staff: “We are starting the day with good news. Today [23 June – ed.] in the morning, our soldiers shot down a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter in Donetsk Oblast.”
Background:
- On the evening of 19 June, Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter on the Donetsk front.
