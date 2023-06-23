Three enemy ammo depots smashed in Bakhmut direction – Cherevatyi

In the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated 31 Russian occupiers in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction and 60 in the Bakhmut direction. Three enemy ammunition depots were destroyed.

The relevant statement was made by Spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhii Cherevatyi during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In the previous days, the enemy made attempts to actively storm our positions in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction but was strongly repelled. Over the past day, the enemy’s activity has reduced. There were just two military clashes,” Cherevatyi told.

In his words, Russia’s artillery strikes were the most active in the Lyman-Kupiansk direction. The enemy launched 535 cannon and rocket artillery attacks, as well as 13 air attacks.

“Thirty-one [Russian] occupiers were eliminated and 67 injured. One T-72 tank, one Giatsint-B howitzer, one 82 mm mortar, and three trucks with ammunition were hit,” Cherevatyi noted.

In the Bakhmut direction, Russian troops were inactive. However, the enemy launched 282 artillery strikes and four air strikes. Sixty occupiers were reported eliminated, 141 injured, and one was taken prisoner. Additionally, the Ukrainian military destroyed seven Russian howitzers, two self-propelled artillery systems, one Rapira anti-tank gun, one ZALA unmanned aerial vehicle, three ammunition depots, two command and observation posts.

(C) 2023 Ukrinform

Like this: Like Loading...