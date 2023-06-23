Artem Budrin18:33, 06/23/23

Barack Obama also came to the defense of Angela Merkel, who, as chancellor of Germany, actively cooperated with Russia.

Former US President Barack Obama gave his assessment of the events of 2014, when Russia annexed the Ukrainian Crimea and thus flagrantly violated international law.

The 44th President of the United States in an interview with CNN noted that Ukraine in 2014 “was not the Ukraine we are talking about today.”

“There is a reason why there was no armed invasion of Crimea. Because there were many Russian-speaking people in Crimea, and there was a certain sympathy for the views that Russia represented. It was more difficult for Ukraine,” Obama said.

“Both me and Merkel, to whom I have great respect, had to involve many other Europeans who were then in a panic to impose sanctions and prevent Putin from continuing his invasion of the Donbass and the rest of Ukraine. Given the stage at which it was then “Ukraine and what were the moods in Europe, we held the lines. And then there was a feeling of Ukrainian identity, separate from Russia, and Ukraine’s determination to expel the occupiers,” Barak added.

Annexation of Crimea by Russia

In the spring of 2014, Russian troops invaded the territory of Crimea and held an illegal referendum there on March 16.

The self-proclaimed Crimean authorities said that 96.77% of the referendum participants were in favor of annexing Crimea to the Russian Federation.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine officially announced the beginning of the temporary occupation of Crimea on February 20, 2014. At that time, Western countries imposed sanctions against the Russian Federation and refused to recognize the peninsula as Russian.

