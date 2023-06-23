The main offensive reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not entered the battle yet: Syrsky told the details of the Ukrainian counteroffensive

06/23/2023

The Commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Alexander Syrsky, confirmed for the first time that the main forces of the offensive reserve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have not yet entered the battle with Russia. He noted that the Ukrainian defenders are conducting reconnaissance in force, revealing the weak points of the enemy.

Alexander Syrsky spoke about the situation at the front in an exclusive interview with the British The Guardian . According to him, the situation in the east is “difficult and tense” and the enemy should not be underestimated.

Syrsky, who led the defense of Kyiv last spring and shocked the world with a counter-offensive that liberated vast swaths of northeastern Ukraine in the fall, said one must be patient.

“Everyone wants to achieve a big victory instantly and immediately. And so do we. But we must be prepared for the fact that this process will take some time, because a lot of forces, a lot of material resources and a lot of engineering obstacles are concentrated on both sides,” the commander said. Ground Forces of Ukraine.

Syrsky stressed that the main battles are yet to come.

“I want to say that our main forces have not yet entered into combat operations, and we are now looking for, probing for weaknesses in the enemy’s defense. Everything is still ahead,” the colonel general said.

According to Syrsky, the situation in the east is “difficult and tense,” Russia has deployed key forces there from the south.

“The Russians are trying to seize the initiative. Therefore, the situation is really difficult. We should not underestimate the enemy. The enemy has foreseen and provides for the most dangerous directions of our movements and is building a powerful defense there, which is quite difficult to break through,” explained the commander of the Ground Forces of Ukraine.

But Syrsky emphasized that the morale and training of the Ukrainian troops give him confidence that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will overcome all obstacles and difficulties and, in the end, will achieve victory over the Russian occupiers.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, the Ukrainian Armed Forces for the first time liberated the territory , which was in the “gray zone” before the full-scale invasion

