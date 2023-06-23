The FSB of Russia opened a criminal case against Prigozhin for calling for an armed rebellion

Oleg Davygora23:17, 06/23/23

The FSB of Russia opened a criminal case against the head of the Wagner PMC, Prigozhin, for calling for an armed rebellion , the Russian TASS news agency reports .

According to the National Anti-Terrorism Committee, the allegations spread on behalf of Yevgeny Prigozhin have no basis:

“In connection with these statements, the FSB of Russia initiated a criminal case on the fact of calling for an armed rebellion. We demand that illegal actions be stopped immediately.”

Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the President of the Russian Federation “is aware of the situation unfolding around Prigozhin, and all necessary measures are being taken.”

“There is panic in the presidential administration, they do not rule out the scenario of the start of a civil war,” says a source close to the Kremlin for Important Stories.

According to him, a week ago there was information that Prigozhin was preparing something. The video with the alleged consequences of a missile attack on the location of the Wagner PMC is a staging, the source believes.

Russian state media and TG channels are prohibited from mentioning any of Prigozhin’s statements, Caution News reports, citing sources.

The publications received “instructions” that it is possible to publish data on this situation only from official departments or to quote the words of the first persons of the state.

Escalation of the conflict between Prigozhin and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

The day before, Prigozhin said that the regular troops of the Russian army, subordinate to the Russian Ministry of Defense, hit the place of deployment of the “Wagnerites”. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation denied this.

Prigozhin claims that the military command of the Russian Federation allegedly “used in the dark” gunners who attacked the rear of the Wagner PMC and accused Shoigu of “flight” from Rostov-on-Don.

(C)UNIAN 2023

